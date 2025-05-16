European Shares Surge Amid US-China Truce and Richemont Gains

On Friday, European shares climbed to a seven-week peak, driven by robust performance in healthcare stocks and strong earnings from Cartier-owner Richemont. The region-wide STOXX 600 index rose by 0.6%, poised to end the week positively, as the U.S. and China agreed on a truce to reduce tariffs, enhancing market sentiment.

Notably, the luxury segment within the index advanced by 2%, with Richemont shares jumping 6.5% due to a 7% rise in quarterly sales. This movement contributed to a 2.25% weekly gain in the European benchmark index, amid hopes that easing tensions between Washington and Beijing might avert a global recession.

The market also kept an eye on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, set to occur in Turkey, following President Putin's refusal to meet Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. Adding to economic discussions, CVC Capital Partners saw a 3.1% rise and Swiss Re enjoyed a 2.1% increase after reporting better-than-expected profit growth, all while market players awaited vital economic data from the eurozone.

(With inputs from agencies.)