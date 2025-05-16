Bihar Launches Pink Buses for Women’s Safety and Comfort

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a significant step towards women's safety by launching 20 pink buses catering exclusively to women commuters. These buses aim to provide a secure and comfortable travel experience within the city, powered by CNG for eco-friendliness.

The initiative extends with the unveiling of 166 deluxe buses under the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation Ltd, set to enhance the quality of public transportation across the state. This development was officiated in Patna, in the presence of key state officials, marking a major boost in local infrastructure.

The pink buses, initially operating in Patna, are equipped with female conductors and run from 7 am to 8 pm, with plans to expand the service to other cities. The initiative promises improved commutes for women, aligning with government goals for increased empowerment and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)