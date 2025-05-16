Sterling's Steady Rise: Economic and Diplomatic Winds in Play
Sterling is advancing against the euro for the fifth consecutive week, while the euro dropped due to U.S. trade tensions. Focus shifts to an upcoming UK-EU meeting, where discussions of improving trade relations may boost the pound. Britain's economic resilience faces scrutiny amidst global slowdowns.
Sterling maintained its upward trajectory against the euro, poised for a fifth consecutive week of gains, even as it hovered close to its peak since early April.
Market attention is transitioning to next week's UK-European Union discussions, where hopes are pinned on resetting trade relations to mend previous rifts.
Meanwhile, Britain's economic landscape is under scrutiny, with GDP growth deceleration and global slowdowns looming, although British businesses and consumers show resilience.
