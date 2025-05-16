CAIT's Bold Boycott: A Trade Stand Against Turkiye and Azerbaijan

In a significant move, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) declared a comprehensive boycott of all trade and commercial engagements with Turkiye and Azerbaijan on Friday. This decision follows both countries' recent expressions of support for Pakistan amidst India's sensitive national security situation.

The boycott sees traders across India halting imports of Turkish and Azerbaijani goods, in addition to discouraging Indian exporters and business delegations from engaging with companies in these nations. CAIT plans to submit a memorandum to the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, and External Affairs, advocating for a policy review concerning these countries.

The trade body also announced a boycott of Indian films shot in Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Corporate houses are cautioned against promoting products in these regions. This resolution was passed at a National Conference of Trade Leaders attended by representatives from 24 states.

(With inputs from agencies.)