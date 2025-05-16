Left Menu

Banganga Paper Industries Ltd. Drives Sustainability with FY25 Results

Banganga Paper Industries Ltd., formerly Inertia Steel, announced strong financial results for Q4 and FY25. The company reported significant profits and highlighted its commitment to sustainability through innovative technologies and green energy partnerships. CEO Karbhari Dhatrak expressed optimism for continued growth in the eco-friendly kraft paper sector.

Banganga Paper Industries (BSE: 512025) Announces Audited Q4 & FY25 Results; Continues Growth in Kraft Paper Sector.
In a demonstration of financial resilience and dedication to environmental sustainability, Banganga Paper Industries Limited, formerly known as Inertia Steel Limited, shared their audited results for Q4 and the fiscal year 2025. The company, a notable manufacturer in the kraft paper sector, highlighted robust financial numbers while showcasing its sustainable practices.

The key consolidated highlights revealed a total income of Rs 20.56 crore for Q4, with an EBITDA of Rs 2.08 crore and a commendable margin of 10.13%. The net profit stood at Rs 1.00 crore, translating to a 4.86% net profit margin and an EPS of Rs 0.83. For the full fiscal year 2025, total income was reported at Rs 58.24 crore, with an EBITA of Rs 4.90 crore and a net profit of Rs 1.88 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Karbhari Dhatrak, credited the achievements to the company's operational efficiencies and strategic focus on sustainable product offerings. With eco-conscious technologies, such as a Refuse-Derived Fuel system and a new Power Purchase Agreement with Livint Green Technologies, Banganga Paper Industries aims to address environmental impacts while maintaining energy resilience. Mr. Dhatrak expressed confidence in the company's future growth trajectory, driven by innovation, sustainable practices, and a diverse product line.

