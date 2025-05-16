Signoria Creation Launches Commercial Production at New Jaipur Facility

Signoria Creation, a prominent company in the women's apparel sector, has officially announced the start of commercial production at its newly established Jaipur facility. This significant development comes as part of the company's long-term strategic plan to enhance its operational capacity and market presence.

The state-of-the-art facility is geared towards increasing production capacity, with advanced infrastructure aimed at improving efficiency and product quality. Spanning 5,000 square feet, the unit houses 130 machines, boosting daily production from 2,500 to 3,500 pieces, a notable 40% increase.

CMD of Signoria Creation, Mr. Vasudev Agarwal, highlighted the importance of this expansion. He stated, 'This new facility marks a major growth milestone, enhancing our ability to meet demand while maintaining quality. It positions us to secure larger orders and explore new markets, bolstering our reputation as a leader in the industry.'

(With inputs from agencies.)