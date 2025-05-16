Tragic Collision on Atal Setu: BMW Crashes into Dumper

In a tragic incident at Atal Setu sea-bridge, a BMW vehicle crashed into a dumper at approximately 2:30 am on Friday, resulting in the death of the driver, Punit Singh Majra.

The accident occurred eight kilometers from the bridge's starting point as Majra was driving towards Panvel from Mumbai. The impact was severe enough to cause the dumper to hit the bridge's side railing, with the dumper driver also sustaining injuries.

Sewri police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)