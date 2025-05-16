Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Atal Setu: BMW Crashes into Dumper

A fatal accident on Atal Setu sea-bridge in Mumbai claimed the life of Punit Singh Majra, a 28-year-old driver of a BMW. The car collided with a dumper, causing the dumper to hit the bridge's side railing. The incident is under investigation by Sewri police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:07 IST
Tragic Collision on Atal Setu: BMW Crashes into Dumper
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Atal Setu sea-bridge, a BMW vehicle crashed into a dumper at approximately 2:30 am on Friday, resulting in the death of the driver, Punit Singh Majra.

The accident occurred eight kilometers from the bridge's starting point as Majra was driving towards Panvel from Mumbai. The impact was severe enough to cause the dumper to hit the bridge's side railing, with the dumper driver also sustaining injuries.

Sewri police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025