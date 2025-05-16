Tragic Collision on Atal Setu: BMW Crashes into Dumper
A fatal accident on Atal Setu sea-bridge in Mumbai claimed the life of Punit Singh Majra, a 28-year-old driver of a BMW. The car collided with a dumper, causing the dumper to hit the bridge's side railing. The incident is under investigation by Sewri police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at Atal Setu sea-bridge, a BMW vehicle crashed into a dumper at approximately 2:30 am on Friday, resulting in the death of the driver, Punit Singh Majra.
The accident occurred eight kilometers from the bridge's starting point as Majra was driving towards Panvel from Mumbai. The impact was severe enough to cause the dumper to hit the bridge's side railing, with the dumper driver also sustaining injuries.
Sewri police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Sehore
Tragic Wedding Procession Accident Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Speeding Tragedy: Car Accident Claims Life in Southwest Delhi
Tragic Collision: Two Dead, Five Injured in SUV-Tractor Accident
Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Marriage Party Overturns, Resulting in Four Deaths