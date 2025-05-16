Left Menu

Turkish Firm's Security Clearance Revoked Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court after its security clearance was revoked by the BCAS due to national security interests. The revocation followed Turkey's support for Pakistan, impacting Celebi's significant operations in India’s aviation sector.

Updated: 16-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift move reflecting current geopolitical tensions, Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is challenging a decision by India's aviation authority to revoke its security clearance due to national security concerns. The Delhi High Court is set to hear the company's plea after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) rescinded Celebi's clearance.

The revocation arrives soon after Turkey's support for Pakistan in regional conflicts, an act opposing India's recent actions against terrorist camps on its border. The impact on Celebi, a Turkish company operating in Indian aviation for over 15 years, employing more than 10,000 individuals, is substantial. Its services span nine major Indian airports, managing a significant volume of flights and cargo.

Celebi asserts its compliance with all Indian regulations and maintains transparency in its operations. However, Delhi airport operator DIAL has formally severed ties with Celebi's entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations. The unfolding legal battle and its implications remain pivotal in the context of international business and diplomacy.

