Tragedy on Himachal Roads: Life Cut Short in Collision

A tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has claimed the life of a 26-year-old man. The victim, identified as Kapil, was involved in a collision with a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus late Friday night.

The incident occurred at 10:45 pm in the Lamblu market on the Hamirpur-Jahu road. Kapil, who hailed from Sera village, was reportedly riding at high speed when he struck the bus. Despite being rushed to the Medical College Hamirpur, he succumbed to his injuries.

The bus driver, Suresh Kumar, has already filed a complaint, and local authorities, under SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur, are investigating the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident.

