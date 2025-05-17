Left Menu

BYJU’s CEO Denies Allegations, Blames Malicious Media Campaign

BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran refutes claims of being a 'fugitive,' attributing the narrative to a malicious media campaign by US-based lenders. He emphasizes the company's financial troubles were exacerbated by false accusations, asserting these allegations were not reflected in official documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:18 IST
BYJU’s CEO Denies Allegations, Blames Malicious Media Campaign
Byju Raveendran, founder of BYJU's (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an exclusive interview, Byju Raveendran, the CEO of the embattled ed-tech giant BYJU's, addressed allegations of being a 'fugitive' as part of a 'fake narrative' orchestrated by US-based lenders. Accusing these lenders of a 'malicious media campaign,' Raveendran stated that the false accusations were aimed at taking control of the company and have negatively affected all stakeholders and investors.

Raveendran expressed that the company's valuation suffered significantly due to these targeted attacks. He noted the critical role he and his brother played in the company's establishment and spoke against the defamation efforts which he believes were intended to create prejudice in Indian courts. Despite low times, Raveendran promised to rebuild the company after its valuation descended from a peak of $22 billion.

The BYJU's founder also clarified that the Enforcement Directorate's investigation was company-centric and not personal. He refuted claims of lookout notices issued by the ED, questioning the authenticity of such media narratives, asserting there were no official charges filed against him, and stressing that the word 'fugitive' was absent from any legal documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025