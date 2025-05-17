Left Menu

Delhi's Industrial Transformation: A Bold New Freehold Initiative

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced an imminent simple freehold policy for industrial areas like Bawana and Narela, ensuring no industrial relocations from the capital. Meeting with trade representatives, he addressed concerns about ownership rights, circle rates, and warehouse space, while tackling industrial migration causes like high costs and regulatory burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:45 IST
Delhi's industry sector received reassuring news from Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who declared the upcoming announcement of a straightforward freehold policy for regions such as Bawana and Narela.

He met with factory owners at the Delhi Secretariat, addressing their concerns and assuring that no industrial unit will relocate from the national capital. This initiative follows longstanding demands for ownership rights in industrial areas.

The meeting, organized by the Chamber of Trade and Industry, included discussions on various industry challenges, such as divergent circle rates and insufficient warehouse space. Sirsa's commitment aims to curb industrial migration caused by high operational costs and regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

