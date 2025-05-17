Delhi's Industrial Transformation: A Bold New Freehold Initiative

Delhi's industry sector received reassuring news from Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who declared the upcoming announcement of a straightforward freehold policy for regions such as Bawana and Narela.

He met with factory owners at the Delhi Secretariat, addressing their concerns and assuring that no industrial unit will relocate from the national capital. This initiative follows longstanding demands for ownership rights in industrial areas.

The meeting, organized by the Chamber of Trade and Industry, included discussions on various industry challenges, such as divergent circle rates and insufficient warehouse space. Sirsa's commitment aims to curb industrial migration caused by high operational costs and regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)