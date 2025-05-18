Left Menu

Fare Disparity Sparks Outrage Among MSRTC Electric Bus Passengers

The MSRTC faces criticism for charging higher fares on electric buses, despite identical features, under different brand names. Passengers express dissatisfaction over the lack of fare transparency. State authorities pledge to investigate the issue, considering potential revisions to the current fare structure.

Fare Disparity Sparks Outrage Among MSRTC Electric Bus Passengers
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is under fire for imposing higher fares on electric buses that offer identical features and services, albeit under different brand names and colors.

Critics, including passengers and experts, accuse the state-run corporation of lacking transparency in its fare structure, particularly on the electric Shivneri and Shivai buses.

State transport authorities are now reviewing the fare structure following complaints, aiming to ensure fairness and transparency for commuters.

