Steel Plant Liquidation Sparks Job Security Concerns in Odisha

Fear is mounting among workers at a steel plant in Jharsuguda, Odisha, as the Supreme Court has ordered the liquidation of the unit's original owner, BSPL. Employees and other stakeholders worry about their livelihoods amidst the legal proceedings and hope for intervention to secure their jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jharsuguda | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The steel plant workers in Odisha's Jharsuguda face growing insecurity about their jobs, following a Supreme Court directive to liquidate Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BSPL) after setting aside a proposed resolution plan.

The employees, embroiled in a legal battle they don't fully understand, continue their protests, emphasizing the need to safeguard not just their own positions but also the indirect employment the plant provides to thousands.

Local stakeholders and business partners echo concerns that the judicial order could disrupt the region's economic recovery, urging government and legal intervention for a favorable outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

