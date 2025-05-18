Steel Plant Liquidation Sparks Job Security Concerns in Odisha

The steel plant workers in Odisha's Jharsuguda face growing insecurity about their jobs, following a Supreme Court directive to liquidate Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BSPL) after setting aside a proposed resolution plan.

The employees, embroiled in a legal battle they don't fully understand, continue their protests, emphasizing the need to safeguard not just their own positions but also the indirect employment the plant provides to thousands.

Local stakeholders and business partners echo concerns that the judicial order could disrupt the region's economic recovery, urging government and legal intervention for a favorable outcome.

