India's Strategic Move on Bangladeshi Garment Imports: A Boost for Domestic Apparel

India has restricted the entry of ready-made garments from Bangladesh to only Kolkata and Nhava Sheva ports, aiming to curtail apparel imports costs and strengthen domestic production. This move follows the termination of a trans-shipment agreement with Bangladesh and addresses concerns over low-cost garment inflow, affecting trade dynamics and providing local manufacturers new opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's recent decision to restrict the import of ready-made garments from Bangladesh to just two sea ports, Kolkata and Nhava Sheva, is expected to raise the cost of apparel imports, according to textile industry bodies. This move aims to curb foreign garment dumping and bolster India's self-reliance in apparel manufacturing.

Effective Saturday, India barred the import of a range of consumer goods from Bangladesh through land transit posts, significantly impacting Dhaka's trade with New Delhi. The restrictions follow the end of a five-year trans-shipment arrangement and are seen as a strategic response to Bangladesh's limitations on Indian cotton yarn exports.

Industry leaders like Rakesh Mehra and Santosh Katariya support the decision, noting its potential to increase local manufacturing opportunities and address the issue of low-cost foreign apparel impacting domestic MSMEs. They urge further support for capacity building and ease of business for Indian manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

