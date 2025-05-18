Central Government Tightens Import Restrictions Amid Strategic Interests

The central government's move to restrict imports of certain Bangladeshi goods via land ports is expected to impact employment and transport revenues in West Bengal. Despite this, officials emphasize the priority of national interest over economic consequences following similar actions by Dhaka last month.

According to Kartik Chakraborty from the Petrapole Clearing Agents Staff Welfare Association, the new directives will halt the daily arrival of 20 to 30 trucks carrying finished garments. Prior allowances for transshipment facilitated up to 80 truckloads daily, a practice now slated to end.

Trade experts highlight significant repercussions for truckers and logistics workers, but suggest the strategy aims to address geopolitical concerns between India and Bangladesh, emphasizing national interests. Simultaneously, transport of specific goods through seaports remains an option, although it presents logistical challenges due to extended transit times.

