Myntra Expands to Singapore: A Fashion Fusion Awaits

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce giant Myntra has announced a strategic expansion into Singapore, marking its latest move to capture international markets.

The platform aims to engage the sizable Indian diaspora in Singapore, which numbers around 650,000, leveraging its strong brand and diverse product offerings to enter new customer segments.

Myntra Global will showcase 35,000 styles from over 100 Indian brands, delivering products with a swift 4-7 day shipping promise, thanks to collaborations with third-party logistics providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)