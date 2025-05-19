Left Menu

Myntra Expands to Singapore: A Fashion Fusion Awaits

Myntra, a leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, has launched in Singapore targeting the Indian diaspora. This expansion aims to tap into new customer segments and enhance brand presence. Myntra Global will offer 35,000 styles from over 100 Indian brands, catering to the cultural needs of Singapore's Indian community.

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce giant Myntra has announced a strategic expansion into Singapore, marking its latest move to capture international markets.

The platform aims to engage the sizable Indian diaspora in Singapore, which numbers around 650,000, leveraging its strong brand and diverse product offerings to enter new customer segments.

Myntra Global will showcase 35,000 styles from over 100 Indian brands, delivering products with a swift 4-7 day shipping promise, thanks to collaborations with third-party logistics providers.

