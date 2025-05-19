Goyal Salt Sets Sights on Doubling Turnover with India's Largest Salt Plant

Goyal Salt has announced its ambition to more than double its turnover to Rs 275 crore over the next two years. This goal is driven by the recent launch of its massive salt plant in Gandhidham, Gujarat, designed to increase production capabilities significantly.

According to the company, the new facility, which was inaugurated in April 2025, positions Goyal Salt to enhance its production capacity to 6,60,000 MT annually. This will enable the firm to expand its reach across the western and eastern Indian markets, consolidating its leadership in the industry.

Managing Director Pramesh Goyal highlighted that this strategic expansion aligns with efforts to fully utilize their capacity by FY27, targeting higher revenues through volume and branding efforts. The company reported a 40% rise in net profit for FY'25, underscoring its robust performance and growth trajectory.

