Uber Integrates Metro Ticketing into App via ONDC in Delhi

Uber has taken a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in India by integrating metro ticketing into its app via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), starting in Delhi. Launched on Monday, this service lets users in the capital purchase QR-based metro tickets and access real-time travel information directly through the Uber app.

This collaboration marks Uber's first integration with India's digital public infrastructure and highlights a major advancement in connected transportation. Announcing this, Uber revealed plans to extend the service to three additional cities across the country by 2025. The move underscores a commitment made in 2024 through an MoU during CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, aiming to leverage digital public goods expansively.

Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer at Uber, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with ONDC to enhance the mobility landscape. Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, emphasized the potential of this collaboration to offer seamless multimodal journeys and transform the logistics ecosystem. Additionally, Uber plans to launch a B2B logistics service via the ONDC network, enhancing logistical efficiency across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)