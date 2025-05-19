Left Menu

Uber Integrates Metro Ticketing into App via ONDC in Delhi

Uber has launched metro ticketing in Delhi through the ONDC-powered Uber app, enhancing urban mobility. Initially active in Delhi, the new service allows users to purchase QR-based tickets and plan metro journeys. The integration reflects Uber's commitment to seamless, sustainable urban transport and will expand to more cities by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:21 IST
Delhi commuters can now buy metro tickets on Uber app powered by ONDC (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uber has taken a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in India by integrating metro ticketing into its app via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), starting in Delhi. Launched on Monday, this service lets users in the capital purchase QR-based metro tickets and access real-time travel information directly through the Uber app.

This collaboration marks Uber's first integration with India's digital public infrastructure and highlights a major advancement in connected transportation. Announcing this, Uber revealed plans to extend the service to three additional cities across the country by 2025. The move underscores a commitment made in 2024 through an MoU during CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, aiming to leverage digital public goods expansively.

Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer at Uber, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with ONDC to enhance the mobility landscape. Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, emphasized the potential of this collaboration to offer seamless multimodal journeys and transform the logistics ecosystem. Additionally, Uber plans to launch a B2B logistics service via the ONDC network, enhancing logistical efficiency across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

