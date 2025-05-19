Left Menu

JK Paper Ltd Faces Profit Slump Amid Rising Costs

JK Paper Ltd reported a 72.34% drop in net profit to Rs 77.05 crore in Q4 2025, citing high imports and increased wood costs. Net revenue slightly decreased to Rs 1,689.5 crore. Directors recommend a 50% dividend per share despite challenges. Annual profit declined to Rs 411.98 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, JK Paper Ltd announced a 72.34% decline in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 77.05 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This drop has been attributed to the dual pressures of high imports and rising wood costs, impacting sales realisation.

The previous year's corresponding quarter saw the company posting a net profit of Rs 278.6 crore. Meanwhile, consolidated net revenue from operations slightly decreased to Rs 1,689.5 crore, down from Rs 1,718.61 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal year.

Despite these economic pressures, the board recommended a dividend payout of 50% per share, amounting to Rs 84.7 crore for FY25. Overall, JK Paper's annual profit dipped significantly, recording Rs 411.98 crore compared to Rs 1,133.2 crore in FY24, with annual revenue staying relatively stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

