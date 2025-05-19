JK Paper Ltd Faces Profit Slump Amid Rising Costs

In a significant financial development, JK Paper Ltd announced a 72.34% decline in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 77.05 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This drop has been attributed to the dual pressures of high imports and rising wood costs, impacting sales realisation.

The previous year's corresponding quarter saw the company posting a net profit of Rs 278.6 crore. Meanwhile, consolidated net revenue from operations slightly decreased to Rs 1,689.5 crore, down from Rs 1,718.61 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal year.

Despite these economic pressures, the board recommended a dividend payout of 50% per share, amounting to Rs 84.7 crore for FY25. Overall, JK Paper's annual profit dipped significantly, recording Rs 411.98 crore compared to Rs 1,133.2 crore in FY24, with annual revenue staying relatively stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)