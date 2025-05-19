JK Paper Ltd Faces Profit Slump Amid Rising Costs
JK Paper Ltd reported a 72.34% drop in net profit to Rs 77.05 crore in Q4 2025, citing high imports and increased wood costs. Net revenue slightly decreased to Rs 1,689.5 crore. Directors recommend a 50% dividend per share despite challenges. Annual profit declined to Rs 411.98 crore.
- Country:
- India
In a significant financial development, JK Paper Ltd announced a 72.34% decline in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 77.05 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This drop has been attributed to the dual pressures of high imports and rising wood costs, impacting sales realisation.
The previous year's corresponding quarter saw the company posting a net profit of Rs 278.6 crore. Meanwhile, consolidated net revenue from operations slightly decreased to Rs 1,689.5 crore, down from Rs 1,718.61 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal year.
Despite these economic pressures, the board recommended a dividend payout of 50% per share, amounting to Rs 84.7 crore for FY25. Overall, JK Paper's annual profit dipped significantly, recording Rs 411.98 crore compared to Rs 1,133.2 crore in FY24, with annual revenue staying relatively stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet Amid Decline in Net Profit
Saudi Arabia's Fiscal Challenges Amid Oil Revenue Decline
Saudi Arabia's Q1 Fiscal Deficit Soars Amid Falling Oil Revenues
Nureca Limited's Thriving Q4: Revenue Soars by 87% with New Strategic Initiatives
Saudi Arabia Grapples with Rising Deficit Amid Oil Revenue Decline