DLF Ltd Reports Robust 39% Profit Surge Amid Rising Revenue

Real estate major DLF Ltd has announced a substantial 39% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, amounting to Rs 1,282 crore. The boost in profit was driven by a significant rise in revenue.

In comparison to the previous year, DLF's net profit rose from Rs 919.82 crore, while total income for the January-March quarter escalated to Rs 3,347.77 crore, as per the regulatory filing. For the full fiscal year, net profit reached Rs 4,366.82 crore.

DLF's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, pending shareholder approval. The company's stock increased by 3% to Rs 737.40, elevating its market capitalization to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)