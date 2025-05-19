Left Menu

DLF Ltd Reports Robust 39% Profit Surge Amid Rising Revenue

Real estate giant DLF Ltd reported a 39% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, reaching Rs 1,282 crore. The revenue growth boosted the company's annual net profit to Rs 4,366.82 crore. DLF's market capitalization now exceeds Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:08 IST
Real estate major DLF Ltd has announced a substantial 39% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, amounting to Rs 1,282 crore. The boost in profit was driven by a significant rise in revenue.

In comparison to the previous year, DLF's net profit rose from Rs 919.82 crore, while total income for the January-March quarter escalated to Rs 3,347.77 crore, as per the regulatory filing. For the full fiscal year, net profit reached Rs 4,366.82 crore.

DLF's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, pending shareholder approval. The company's stock increased by 3% to Rs 737.40, elevating its market capitalization to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

