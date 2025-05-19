DLF Ltd Reports Robust 39% Profit Surge Amid Rising Revenue
Real estate giant DLF Ltd reported a 39% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, reaching Rs 1,282 crore. The revenue growth boosted the company's annual net profit to Rs 4,366.82 crore. DLF's market capitalization now exceeds Rs 1.82 lakh crore.
In comparison to the previous year, DLF's net profit rose from Rs 919.82 crore, while total income for the January-March quarter escalated to Rs 3,347.77 crore, as per the regulatory filing. For the full fiscal year, net profit reached Rs 4,366.82 crore.
DLF's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, pending shareholder approval. The company's stock increased by 3% to Rs 737.40, elevating its market capitalization to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore on the BSE.
