Mamata Banerjee's Vision for Industrial Progress in North Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced plans to boost industrial development in North Bengal, including a proposed international convention center, industrial parks, and a skills university. She emphasized job creation and supporting tea garden workers while promoting tourism and tackling fraudulent Darjeeling tea labeling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:15 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged accelerating industrial growth across the northern districts, addressing key industrialists at the North Bengal Business Meet.

Banerjee revealed the government's plans to establish an international convention center on a 10-acre site near the Uttarayan secretariat to facilitate business conclaves.

Further, she announced four industrial parks and a data center, poised to create over 4,000 jobs, and discussed the welfare of tea garden workers, committing to their protection and opposing misleading tea product labels.

