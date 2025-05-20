Left Menu

DLF Stocks Soar as Profit Rockets by 39%

DLF's shares rose by nearly 6% following a 39% increase in net profit for the January-March quarter, attributed to booming luxury home sales. The real estate giant's sales bookings reached a historic Rs 21,223 crore for the fiscal, driven by robust demand in ultra-luxury projects.

Shares of real estate giant DLF surged nearly 6% on Tuesday, following the announcement of a 39% increase in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter.

The company's stock witnessed a climb to Rs 780.50 on the BSE and Rs 780.95 on the NSE, reflecting the market's positive response.

DLF attributed its profit growth to record-breaking sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore during the 2024-25 fiscal, driven largely by strong demand for its luxury homes, particularly in its ultra-luxury project, 'The Dahlias', in Gurugram. The fiscal year also saw DLF's net profit rise to Rs 4,366.82 crore from the previous Rs 2,723.53 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

