Suzuki Motorcycle's New Haryana Plant: A Boost for Local Development

Suzuki Motorcycle India, a prominent two-wheeler manufacturer, has commenced the groundwork for a massive manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana. The project involves an initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore and targets completion by 2027.

The strategically located facility spans 100 acres and is designed to manufacture 7.5 lakh two-wheelers annually in its first phase. This development aligns with Suzuki's plan to cater to escalating domestic demand while fostering local economic growth and job creation.

According to Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, the plant will integrate lean manufacturing, modern automation, and energy-efficient practices, reinforcing Suzuki's commitment to sustainability and carbon neutrality in line with global trends.

