Premier Energies and SAS Join Forces for Solar Manufacturing Powerhouse

Premier Energies Limited partners with Taiwan's SAS to launch a solar manufacturing joint venture in India. The new plant aims to boost local solar wafer production, aligning with India's Make-in-India policy. The collaboration highlights SAS's expertise and Premier Energies' manufacturing strength to enhance the solar value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:48 IST
Premier Energies Limited and Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. Announce a Joint- Venture for Solar Wafer Manufacturing. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for the renewable energy sector, Premier Energies Limited has announced a strategic joint venture with Taiwan-based Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. (SAS). The partnership, featuring a 74:26 split, aims to set up a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in India to produce 2 GW of solar wafers annually.

This collaboration will see Premier Energies, a leader in India's renewable energy domain, leverage SAS's renowned semiconductor expertise to slice polysilicon ingots into silicon wafers, thereby stepping up its role in the solar manufacturing value chain. Managing Director of Premier Energies, Mr. Chiranjeev Saluja, expressed enthusiasm about this venture, highlighting its alignment with the Indian government's Make-in-India initiative.

Doris Hsu, Chairperson and CEO of SAS, emphasized the strategic importance of this cooperation for both enhancing operational resilience and meeting the rising demand in the Indian market. This move underscores SAS's commitment to innovation and its status as a key player in the global solar industry. The initiative is set to fortify the solar supply chain across domestic and international markets. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI is not responsible for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

