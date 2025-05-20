Namo Bharat Corridor: Revolutionizing Regional Connectivity in India
India's first Regional Rapid Transit System, the Namo Bharat corridor, is nearing completion. Connecting Delhi to Meerut, it promises a travel time of just 45 minutes. With a portion already operational, work is progressing rapidly, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and commuter convenience.
The Namo Bharat corridor, India's pioneering Regional Rapid Transit System project, is on the brink of completion, promising to bridge Delhi and Meerut in a mere 45 minutes. Slated for official launch by the end of June, this venture is set to transform regional travel experiences.
Managed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, the 82-kilometer corridor has already seen a 55-kilometer stretch become operational. Efforts are swiftly underway to finish the remaining section, with trial runs actively taking place to ensure seamless launch and operation.
Enhancing the commuter experience, the Namo Bharat initiative partners with various mobility services to support last-mile connectivity. Cost-effective fare strategies and advanced safety systems like the European Train Control System are integral to this transformative project.
