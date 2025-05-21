Six Latin American Governments Win IDB’s 2025 Gobernarte Award for AI and Digital ID Innovations

Six pioneering initiatives from subnational governments across Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico have been honored with the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) prestigious 2025 Gobernarte: Pablo Valenti Award. The annual contest celebrates the most impactful and innovative public administration strategies across Latin America and the Caribbean. This year, the spotlight was on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital identification (digital ID) as tools for transforming governance and service delivery.

The Gobernarte contest, known for encouraging the exchange of successful governance models between cities and regions, attracted 119 entries from 11 countries. A jury of international experts evaluated the projects for their creativity, scalability, and effectiveness in addressing critical public administration challenges.

Award Category: AI to Enhance Subnational Government Services

The first category recognized projects that leverage artificial intelligence to improve subnational service delivery. Three initiatives stood out for their transformative approaches:

1. Observatory for Production and Climate Change (Manabí, Ecuador)

Led by the Autonomous Provincial Government of Manabí in collaboration with ESPAM MFL (Escuela Superior Politécnica Agropecuaria de Manabí Manuel Félix López), this project integrates geographic information systems (GIS) and AI-powered analytics to manage land use, optimize production planning, and enhance climate resilience. By generating precise data on environmental trends and land productivity, the observatory enables more informed economic and risk management decisions.

2. URANO – Predictive Rapid Response Monitoring System (São Paulo, Brazil)

Developed by the Municipal Prefecture of São Paulo, URANO is an AI-driven monitoring system designed to detect and prevent urban infrastructure failures. By collecting and analyzing real-time data on drainage, road conditions, and maintenance operations, the system enables proactive flood prevention and infrastructure resilience in a city vulnerable to extreme weather events. This use of big data and AI improves municipal responsiveness and public safety.

3. AI Assistant for Academic Decision-Making (Berisso, Argentina)

In partnership with the Open Lab project at Universidad Nacional de Quilmes, the Hospital de Berisso developed an AI assistant for online learning environments. This tool supports professors and education administrators by offering data-driven insights into student performance, learning trends, and course engagement. The system enhances the quality of virtual education through personalized recommendations and real-time analytics.

Award Category: Digital Identification for Secure and Accessible Services

The second category highlighted advances in digital ID that streamline citizen access to public services while enhancing security and institutional efficiency:

1. Llave CDMX (Mexico City, Mexico)

This biometric-based digital ID system allows residents of Mexico City to access a wide range of government services through a unified platform. “Llave CDMX” simplifies bureaucratic processes, enhances digital trust, and promotes inter-institutional interoperability. Citizens can securely complete procedures online, track progress, and interact with multiple agencies using a single identity profile.

2. Digital Profile (Rosario, Argentina)

The Municipality of Rosario, in partnership with Argentina’s National Secretariat of Science and Technology, introduced a digital profile initiative enabling citizens to manage services and documentation more efficiently. With transparency at its core, the platform offers real-time status updates for municipal procedures, while enabling digital document access and faster transactions—all from a centralized interface.

3. Escobar 360 – Digital Identity (Escobar, Argentina)

This initiative integrates facial biometric technology to provide secure digital access to public services in Escobar. In collaboration with Argentina’s National Registry of Persons, “Escobar 360” emphasizes citizen empowerment and service accessibility. The platform enhances municipal digital transformation efforts, ensuring residents receive rapid, secure, and simplified interactions with local government.

Driving Digital Government Across the Region

The 2025 Gobernarte Award affirms the growing momentum behind digital transformation in public governance across Latin America and the Caribbean. By encouraging replicable models of innovation, the IDB aims to strengthen regional cooperation and foster inclusive digital development.

As governments grapple with increasing demands for efficiency, transparency, and resilience, these award-winning initiatives demonstrate how AI and digital ID systems can bridge the gap between citizens and services, even in resource-constrained environments.

For further insights and full project descriptions, visit the official Gobernarte Contest website hosted by the Inter-American Development Bank.