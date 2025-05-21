Left Menu

IndiGo Flies High with Record Profit Amid Booming Air Travel Demand

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, announced record profits for Q4, driven by soaring air travel demand. Profit soared 62% to over Rs 3,067 crore while revenue increased due to a rise in passengers. IndiGo navigated challenges like airspace restrictions smoothly and anticipates capacity growth in FY 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:41 IST
IndiGo Flies High with Record Profit Amid Booming Air Travel Demand
InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, reported a record fourth-quarter post-tax profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore, a 62% increase over the previous year. This remarkable growth is attributed to a surge in air travel demand.

The company's income rose significantly as both passenger numbers and capacity saw substantial growth. IndiGo carried 31.9 million passengers and increased its operational capacity by 21% during this quarter.

CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted challenges like grounded aircraft due to engine issues and Pakistan airspace restrictions. Despite these, IndiGo maintained resilience and expects further capacity growth in the upcoming fiscal year, with plans to reintroduce suspended flights and expand its fleet.

