Nepal Powers Profits: Exporting Energy to India

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has commenced exporting electricity to India, capitalizing on increased generation during the rainy season. With peak demand closely aligning with production, the surplus power is sold on the real-time market. Last year, NEA recorded a NRs. 120 million profit from exports.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started exporting electricity to India, taking advantage of increased hydroelectric power generation during the rainy season. Starting Saturday, NEA has been supplying 150 MW to 200 MW daily amid rising water levels, according to spokesperson Rajbhai Shilpakar.

Operating mostly on a run-of-river system, Nepal's hydropower projects typically see a surge in energy production from June to November, a period when domestic consumption is outstripped by generation. This trend has been ongoing since 2021, when the country first secured permission to export electricity to India.

Currently, Nepal's electricity generation of 1920 MW is nearly equal to the peak demand of 1950 MW, allowing the nation to sell excess power. Despite importing electricity during peak times, last year's profitable exports resulted in a net gain of NRs. 120 million.

