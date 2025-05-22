Left Menu

Delta Flight's Smoky Descent: An Emergency in the Skies

A Delta flight from Atlanta experienced thick smoke in the cabin shortly after takeoff, causing an emergency landing. All 99 passengers were evacuated safely, though two suffered minor injuries. The NTSB is investigating a potential oil leak as the cause, with a full report pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:42 IST
Delta Flight's Smoky Descent: An Emergency in the Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Thick smoke filled the cabin of a Delta flight departing Atlanta, prompting an emergency landing. Passengers were evacuated safely, but two sustained minor injuries. The incident, occurring on February 24, saw pilots donning oxygen masks and executing a swift return to the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) noted smoke emanated from a door and vents throughout the Boeing 717 aircraft. Initially termed a 'haze' by Delta, the situation escalated when a low oil pressure alarm sounded, leading pilots to shut down the right engine. Maintenance later discovered negligible oil in the engine.

The NTSB's investigation is ongoing, with no confirmed cause established. Firefighters greeted the plane upon landing, assisting with the evacuation via emergency slides and the wing. The flight was bound for Columbia, South Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025