Delta Flight's Smoky Descent: An Emergency in the Skies

Thick smoke filled the cabin of a Delta flight departing Atlanta, prompting an emergency landing. Passengers were evacuated safely, but two sustained minor injuries. The incident, occurring on February 24, saw pilots donning oxygen masks and executing a swift return to the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) noted smoke emanated from a door and vents throughout the Boeing 717 aircraft. Initially termed a 'haze' by Delta, the situation escalated when a low oil pressure alarm sounded, leading pilots to shut down the right engine. Maintenance later discovered negligible oil in the engine.

The NTSB's investigation is ongoing, with no confirmed cause established. Firefighters greeted the plane upon landing, assisting with the evacuation via emergency slides and the wing. The flight was bound for Columbia, South Carolina.

