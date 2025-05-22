Haibargaon Station: Gateway to Modernization Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Haibargaon railway station in Assam through a virtual event. This initiative is part of a broader national scheme to unveil 103 revamped facilities.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) highlighted this event as crucial, announcing it as the first station in Assam to be upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and other notable officials attended the ceremony.

The project's completion at a cost of Rs 15.85 crore is a significant achievement, demonstrating the government's commitment to modernizing rail infrastructure in Northeast India. With enhanced amenities and architectural advancements, Haibargaon sets a high standard for future developments in the region.

