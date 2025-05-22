Moscow's Sky Defense: A Close Encounter with Drones
Moscow's air defense successfully intercepted two drones targeting the city. Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported the downing of 35 drones in the Moscow region, mitigating a potential threat to the capital. This incident highlights ongoing security challenges and the effectiveness of Russian defense systems.
Moscow's air defense forces once again showcased their effectiveness by shooting down two drones targeting the city, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
This event unfolded after the Russian Defence Ministry announced the interception of 35 drones over the Moscow region earlier that morning, indicating a significant threat was mitigated.
These incidents underscore the persistent security issues facing Russia's capital and the robust response of its defense systems.
