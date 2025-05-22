Saatvik Green Energy Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification
Saatvik Green Energy Limited in Gurugram receives 'Great Place to Work' certification for its exemplary workplace culture. This recognition highlights employee trust, fair compensation, and promotion opportunities. With 3.80 GW solar PV module capacity, SGEL focuses on sustainability and innovation, aiming for an IPO amid positive employee reviews.
- Country:
- India
Saatvik Green Energy Limited, stationed in Gurugram, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026 under the Mid-Size Organizations category. The accolade is based on employee feedback highlighting trust in management and overall job satisfaction.
The Great Place to Work® certification emerges from an anonymous survey assessing trust, pride, and camaraderie within the company. The institute, a leading authority on workplace culture, underscores SGEL's commitment to its workforce, enhancing areas like leadership and employee experience.
SGEL, with a manufacturing capacity of 3.80 GW in solar modules, is also preparing for an IPO. The company's products focus on sustainability and cater to diverse segments. Potential investors are cautioned to consider the risks detailed in their DRHP. Employees report fair pay and promotion opportunities, propelling SGEL as a highly sought workplace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
