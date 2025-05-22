Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification

Saatvik Green Energy Limited in Gurugram receives 'Great Place to Work' certification for its exemplary workplace culture. This recognition highlights employee trust, fair compensation, and promotion opportunities. With 3.80 GW solar PV module capacity, SGEL focuses on sustainability and innovation, aiming for an IPO amid positive employee reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:57 IST
Saatvik Green Energy Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification
Saatvik Green Energy Limited Certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy Limited, stationed in Gurugram, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026 under the Mid-Size Organizations category. The accolade is based on employee feedback highlighting trust in management and overall job satisfaction.

The Great Place to Work® certification emerges from an anonymous survey assessing trust, pride, and camaraderie within the company. The institute, a leading authority on workplace culture, underscores SGEL's commitment to its workforce, enhancing areas like leadership and employee experience.

SGEL, with a manufacturing capacity of 3.80 GW in solar modules, is also preparing for an IPO. The company's products focus on sustainability and cater to diverse segments. Potential investors are cautioned to consider the risks detailed in their DRHP. Employees report fair pay and promotion opportunities, propelling SGEL as a highly sought workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025