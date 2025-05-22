Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Expands Global Footprint and Looks to Future Growth

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals reported a net profit of Rs 11.62 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25, focusing on enhancing its portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments, notably in women's healthcare and dermatology.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company is keen on expanding its global reach by registering new products for export. It reported a decrease in net profit compared to the previous year but saw an increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161.30 crore.

Managing Director Mahendra Patel expressed commitment to the company's net debt-free status and strategic product launches. For the full fiscal year, net profit was Rs 82.44 crore, with a target to reach Rs 750 crore in revenue by FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)