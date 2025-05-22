Left Menu

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Expands Global Footprint and Looks to Future Growth

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals reported a net profit of Rs 11.62 crore for March 2024-25 and focuses on women's healthcare and dermatology. The Ahmedabad-based company aims for global expansion with new products. Revenue increased to Rs 161.30 crore in the last quarter. They aim for Rs 750 crore revenue by FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals reported a net profit of Rs 11.62 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25, focusing on enhancing its portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments, notably in women's healthcare and dermatology.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company is keen on expanding its global reach by registering new products for export. It reported a decrease in net profit compared to the previous year but saw an increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161.30 crore.

Managing Director Mahendra Patel expressed commitment to the company's net debt-free status and strategic product launches. For the full fiscal year, net profit was Rs 82.44 crore, with a target to reach Rs 750 crore in revenue by FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

