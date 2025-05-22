Assam's Economic Ascendancy: Plans for a Transformative Growth

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, highlighting the state's transformative economic journey. The talks centered around Assam's rapid progress fueled by strategic governmental initiatives aimed at resource mobilization and revenue generation.

These efforts have positioned Assam as a leader among India's fast-evolving economies. The chief minister outlined an ambitious objective to achieve a Rs 10 lakh crore Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by the fiscal year 2027-2028.

Nirmala Sitharaman commended the initiatives and assured her continued support from the Union Government. Senior officials from both finance departments accompanied the discussions, emphasizing the collaborative spirit driving Assam's economic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)