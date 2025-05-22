Revolutionizing Logistics: MatchLog and Accuracy Shipping's Strategic Partnership

Logistics technology firm MatchLog has announced a partnership with Accuracy Shipping Ltd to improve export-import container flow efficiency across India's key trade corridors. This collaboration sets a new operational standard by reducing unnecessary empty container movements, enabled by real-time reuse and visibility across the supply chain.

MatchLog's AI-driven logistics platform combines with Accuracy Shipping's extensive network and fleet to transform container logistics from reactive to predictive. Rather than expanding infrastructure, the partnership enhances existing networks, creating a faster, more scalable model essential for India's evolving supply chain landscape.

This initiative supports both companies' commitment to solving logistics inefficiencies, focusing on container reutilization to decrease unproductive transport. Aligning with environmental goals, MatchLog aims to eliminate 10 billion km of excess travel in the EXIM supply chain, contributing to more efficient and sustainable logistics practices.

