Minor Mishap: Goods Train Derails Near Arakkonam
Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Arakkonam at a railway yard, causing no injuries. The empty freight train stopped immediately, and officials were alerted. Efforts are underway to restore the derailed wagons. Passenger services remain unaffected due to the incident occurring within the yard.
Two wagons of a goods train derailed at a railway yard near Arakkonam, but fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to a senior railway official. The mishap occurred on Thursday as the train was returning to the yard.
The train's freight loco pilot promptly halted the train and notified railway officials. Restoration efforts are currently ongoing to bring the two derailed wagons back on track.
Since the freight wagons were empty, there was no impact on passenger train services. The minor derailment took place within the yard confines, ensuring minimal disruption, with restoration expected to be completed shortly, the official assured.
