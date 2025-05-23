Left Menu

Gautam Adani Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment in North-East India

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, unveiled a significant investment plan of Rs 1 lakh crore for North-East India over the next decade. This doubles the group's previous commitment, focusing on green energy, infrastructure, and local development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for the region.

23-05-2025
Chairman of Adani group, Gautam Adani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, announced an ambitious investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in North-East India over the next decade. This substantial financial commitment is set to double the group's previous investment announcement of Rs 50,000 crore made at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit three months prior.

Addressing the 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit' in New Delhi, Adani emphasized that the investment would focus on green energy, smart infrastructure, and capacity-building initiatives. He stated, "More than infrastructure, we will invest in people, prioritizing local jobs and entrepreneurship." He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive approach to developing the North-East region.

The announcement aligns with the Indian government's efforts to enhance connectivity and economic integration in the region. According to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, North-East India's infrastructure has seen remarkable growth, including a doubling of its road network and an increase in airports, under the leadership of PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

