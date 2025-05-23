Zepto Pauses Operations in 40 Delhi Cafes to Address Supply Chain Surges

Zepto, a notable player in the quick commerce sector, has temporarily halted operations at 40 of its cafes in and around Delhi. This strategic pause aims to address escalating demand that has outpaced vendor availability, sources reveal.

The company anticipates resuming operations by September after solutions to current supply chain obstacles are implemented. This decision impacts fewer than 100 employees, who have been offered the option to relocate to nearby outlets to retain their employment during the interim closure.

Zepto's operations span approximately 750 cafes, signifying the temporary closures are a calculated measure to sustain quality service standards amid soaring customer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)