Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: IndiGo's Hair-Raising Flight Amid Storm

Aviation watchdog DGCA reported an IndiGo flight faced turbulence while flying to Srinagar. The crew requested entry into Pakistan's airspace, but it was denied. Despite severe weather, no injuries occurred. The DGCA is investigating, confirming previous reports about restricted airspace due to a NOTAM issued by Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:01 IST
Turbulent Skies: IndiGo's Hair-Raising Flight Amid Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident reported by aviation watchdog DGCA, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence last Wednesday. The crew's requests to enter Pakistan's airspace were denied, prompting a difficult navigation decision through a storm cloud that ultimately resulted in a safe landing, with no injuries reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) detailed that the aircraft, an A321 neo, had its nose radome damaged by the turbulent weather conditions. Despite the rejection of the crew's airspace entry requests by both Indian and Pakistani controls, the Indian Air Force and Delhi Area Control coordinated to ensure the flight's safety.

The ongoing investigation highlights the flight's experience with hailstorms, triggering multiple safety warnings and requiring manual control by the crew. After a safe landing in Srinagar, the aircraft underwent inspection and maintenance to secure future operations, underscoring the necessity of flexible air navigation solutions amid geopolitical and meteorological challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025