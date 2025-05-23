Turbulent Skies: IndiGo's Hair-Raising Flight Amid Storm

In a dramatic incident reported by aviation watchdog DGCA, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence last Wednesday. The crew's requests to enter Pakistan's airspace were denied, prompting a difficult navigation decision through a storm cloud that ultimately resulted in a safe landing, with no injuries reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) detailed that the aircraft, an A321 neo, had its nose radome damaged by the turbulent weather conditions. Despite the rejection of the crew's airspace entry requests by both Indian and Pakistani controls, the Indian Air Force and Delhi Area Control coordinated to ensure the flight's safety.

The ongoing investigation highlights the flight's experience with hailstorms, triggering multiple safety warnings and requiring manual control by the crew. After a safe landing in Srinagar, the aircraft underwent inspection and maintenance to secure future operations, underscoring the necessity of flexible air navigation solutions amid geopolitical and meteorological challenges.

