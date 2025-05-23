Left Menu

Perilous Pilgrimage: Bus Crash in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

A bus carrying pilgrims to Gangotri Dham overturned in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, injuring 33 people. The incident occurred when the bus lost control on the Gangotri National Highway. The driver and conductor fled, and police are investigating the accident's causes.

In a disastrous turn of events, a bus ferrying pilgrims to Gangotri Dham overturned on Friday morning, injuring 33 individuals in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. on the Gangotri National Highway, near Nalupani of Dharasu, police reported.

The ill-fated bus carried 41 pilgrims hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. As chaos ensued, local residents quickly intervened, assisting passengers and notifying the authorities. The immediate response saw the Dharasu police initiating relief and rescue operations at the scene.

The injured were promptly transported to the nearby Dunda primary health center. Meanwhile, the driver and conductor of the bus reportedly absconded post-accident. Police have launched an investigation into the causes of the mishap and efforts to apprehend the fugitives are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

