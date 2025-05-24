Left Menu

Blue Water Logistics Sets Course for Rs 40.5-Crore IPO

Blue Water Logistics announces an IPO priced at Rs 132–135 per share, raising Rs 40.5 crore. The IPO, opening May 27, concludes May 29. Proceeds will enhance operational and capital expenses. The logistics firm will list on the NSE Emerge platform, facilitating its continued growth in diverse sectors.

Blue Water Logistics, a prominent player in the logistics and supply chain sector, has announced plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) from May 27 to May 29, with a price band set between Rs 132 and Rs 135 per share. Through this IPO, the multimodal transport operator aims to raise Rs 40.5 crore, reflecting its ambitious expansion strategy.

The fresh issue involves up to 30 lakh shares, earmarked for listing on the NSE Emerge platform. Specifically, Rs 10.51 crore will be allocated to fund capital expenditures, while Rs 20 crore will bolster working capital needs. The company also plans to allocate funds for general corporate purposes.

Since its establishment in 2010, Blue Water Logistics has catered to varied industries, offering services like freight forwarding and customs clearance. The firm reported a substantial revenue of Rs 196.18 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 10.67 crore for the fiscal year 2025. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors will lead the IPO as the sole book-running lead manager, with Maashitla Securities handling registrar duties.

