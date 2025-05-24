Assam Gears Up for Investment Boom: CM Sarma Engages Industry Titans

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively seeking to turn promises into progress as he engages with industry leaders at the Rising North East Summit 2025 in New Delhi. In a strategic push to honor commitments made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, Sarma convened with Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and ITC Hotels' Managing Director Anil Chadha.

During a meeting at his official residence, Sarma implored Vedanta's Agarwal to advance the group's pledged investment in Assam's hydrocarbon sector, a commitment initially made during February's Advantage Assam 2.0. Agarwal reiterated Vedanta's dedication to fostering growth in Assam, signaling expansion plans within the state.

In discussions with ITC's Anil Chadha, the focus shifted to potential investment in Assam's burgeoning hospitality sector. Chadha expressed enthusiasm for exploring new ventures, aligning with the state's investment strategy projected to transform Assam into a leading industrial hub. With an eye on actualizing over Rs 5.18 lakh crore in investment promises, the Assam government is crafting a detailed roadmap to facilitate these developments.

