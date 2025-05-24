Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Investment Boom: CM Sarma Engages Industry Titans

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma rallies industrial heavyweights during the Rising North East Summit 2025, urging fulfillment of commitments from Advantage Assam 2.0. Meetings with top executives from Vedanta and ITC underscore plans for growth in hospitality and hydrocarbon sectors, aiming for transformative economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:42 IST
Assam Gears Up for Investment Boom: CM Sarma Engages Industry Titans
Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma with Chairman of Vedanta Group, Anil Agarwal (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively seeking to turn promises into progress as he engages with industry leaders at the Rising North East Summit 2025 in New Delhi. In a strategic push to honor commitments made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, Sarma convened with Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and ITC Hotels' Managing Director Anil Chadha.

During a meeting at his official residence, Sarma implored Vedanta's Agarwal to advance the group's pledged investment in Assam's hydrocarbon sector, a commitment initially made during February's Advantage Assam 2.0. Agarwal reiterated Vedanta's dedication to fostering growth in Assam, signaling expansion plans within the state.

In discussions with ITC's Anil Chadha, the focus shifted to potential investment in Assam's burgeoning hospitality sector. Chadha expressed enthusiasm for exploring new ventures, aligning with the state's investment strategy projected to transform Assam into a leading industrial hub. With an eye on actualizing over Rs 5.18 lakh crore in investment promises, the Assam government is crafting a detailed roadmap to facilitate these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025