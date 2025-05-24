Odisha's Vison 2047: Aiming for a USD 1.5 Trillion Economic Milestone
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ambitious plans for Odisha, envisioning it as a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047. The state, with strong governmental support and visionary plans, aims to significantly boost agricultural productivity, industrial investment, and urbanization, transforming into a major growth engine for India.
In a potent declaration at the NIITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi projected Odisha as India's future growth engine. Addressing the gathering chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi articulated his ambitious vision of transforming the state into a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047.
Majhi attributed the state's robust economic growth to strong infrastructural projects and support from the central government. He commended PM Modi's commitment which includes the sanctioning of extensive railway projects worth Rs 73,000 crore and National Highways initiatives amounting to Rs 4,600 crore, with further projects in the pipeline.
With broad and inclusive economic strategies, Odisha seeks to elevate its agriculture, industries, and urban centers. By 2036, as the state celebrates its centenary, significant strides in urbanization and industrialization are expected. Under this vision, Odisha is also prioritizing social development schemes, emphasizing education, healthcare, and women's empowerment.
