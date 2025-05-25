Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Aspires to Be Aerospace and Defence Hub

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu petitioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transform the state into a premier hub for aerospace and defence industries. He proposed five hubs and sought investments from DPSUs, including BEL and HAL. Naidu emphasized the strategic importance of infrastructure projects and research partnerships.

In a bid to propel Andhra Pradesh into a leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the support of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During a recent meeting, Naidu outlined a comprehensive wish list designed to attract significant investment from defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

Naidu requested the formal recognition of five proposed hubs, each with tremendous potential for growth in various fields such as missile production, aircraft manufacturing, and naval equipment testing. He emphasized the need for investment mobilization from major DPSUs, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Chief Minister also highlighted strategic projects that are currently stalled, urging the Defence Minister to resolve pending issues. Naidu underscored the state's readiness to offer land and infrastructure to support the expansion plans of DPSUs and to make Andhra Pradesh a prime manufacturing destination for future defence projects.

