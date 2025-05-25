India Emerges as a Global Economic Powerhouse: Fourth-Largest Economy

India has secured its position as the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, according to Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. Speaking at a platinum jubilee event organized by the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Seth highlighted the country's four-trillion-dollar economic milestone.

The minister expressed optimism that India could reach the third-largest spot by 2027, defying predictions of a longer timeframe by economists. Seth emphasized the significance of this achievement for the country's 140 crore citizens, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seth also advocated for the implementation of 'one nation, one election', suggesting financial savings from this initiative could be redirected to infrastructure projects. Former Union minister Arjun Munda echoed Seth's sentiments, applauding the economic strategies that have facilitated this growth. Meanwhile, SCCI president Vijay Anand Moonka highlighted the need for improved connectivity infrastructure to support industrial opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)