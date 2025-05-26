Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Delay

In a significant move impacting global markets, US President Donald Trump has postponed a looming 50% tariff on goods from the European Union. The deferral from June 1 to July 9 was announced following discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who expressed readiness for substantial negotiations.

The announcement led to a ripple effect across global markets. While US futures saw a rise, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both advancing, Asian shares presented a mixed bag. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained, while indexes in Hong Kong and Shanghai edged lower, reflecting investor uncertainties.

On Wall Street, responses were varied; Apple shares fell as Trump pressed for domestic production, while stocks like Intuit surged following strong earnings. Trump's tariff strategy continues to inject volatility into both the stock market and broader economic forecasts.

