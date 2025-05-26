Left Menu

Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Delay

US President Donald Trump announced a delay in a 50% tariff on EU goods, affecting global markets. US futures rose, while Asian markets showed mixed results. Trump's decision followed negotiations with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The financial implications led to mixed performances on Wall Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:16 IST
Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move impacting global markets, US President Donald Trump has postponed a looming 50% tariff on goods from the European Union. The deferral from June 1 to July 9 was announced following discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who expressed readiness for substantial negotiations.

The announcement led to a ripple effect across global markets. While US futures saw a rise, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both advancing, Asian shares presented a mixed bag. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained, while indexes in Hong Kong and Shanghai edged lower, reflecting investor uncertainties.

On Wall Street, responses were varied; Apple shares fell as Trump pressed for domestic production, while stocks like Intuit surged following strong earnings. Trump's tariff strategy continues to inject volatility into both the stock market and broader economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025