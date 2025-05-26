Left Menu

France and Vietnam Forge Strategic Partnership with Airbus Deal Amid Trade Tensions

France and Vietnam solidified their diplomatic ties with a significant Airbus plane deal during President Macron's visit to Hanoi. This agreement comes amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S. and aims to strengthen collaborations in defense, innovation, and cultural exchanges, highlighting the significance of European interests in Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:42 IST
France and Vietnam Forge Strategic Partnership with Airbus Deal Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark agreement, France and Vietnam have inked a deal for the sale of 20 Airbus aircraft, as part of a strategic effort by President Emmanuel Macron to fortify France's ties with its former colony. This is the first visit by a French president to Vietnam in nearly a decade.

The deal underscores efforts by the two nations to enhance cooperation in sectors such as defense, energy, and cultural exchange, against the backdrop of U.S. threats to impose steep tariffs on EU goods. Export-reliant Vietnam faces pressure to balance its trade relationships with the U.S. while maintaining European interests.

The agreements include collaboration on nuclear energy and Airbus satellites, reflecting the multifaceted aspects of the partnership. France's historical influence in Southeast Asia is being rekindled, as Macron's visit marks a renewed push for diplomatic and economic alliances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

