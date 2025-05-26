Left Menu

RBI Schedules Rs 19,000 Crore T-Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Interest

The Reserve Bank of India announces a Rs 19,000 crore auction of Treasury Bills to manage immediate funding needs. Scheduled for May 28, the auction offers three tenure options and emphasizes competitive bidding. Payment by successful bidders is due on May 29 via RBI’s E-Kuber system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:48 IST
RBI Schedules Rs 19,000 Crore T-Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Interest
RBI logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled plans to conduct an auction for Government of India Treasury Bills (T-Bills) aimed at raising Rs 19,000 crore.

Scheduled for May 28, the auction will feature 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day T-Bills to address the government's short-term funding and liquidity necessities.

The central bank emphasized the use of a multiple price method, encouraging competitive bidding via the E-Kuber system, with payments due on May 29. This move follows the successful auction of government securities earlier in the week, highlighting strong investor demand for Indian sovereign debt.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025