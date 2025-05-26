RBI Schedules Rs 19,000 Crore T-Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Interest
The Reserve Bank of India announces a Rs 19,000 crore auction of Treasury Bills to manage immediate funding needs. Scheduled for May 28, the auction offers three tenure options and emphasizes competitive bidding. Payment by successful bidders is due on May 29 via RBI’s E-Kuber system.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled plans to conduct an auction for Government of India Treasury Bills (T-Bills) aimed at raising Rs 19,000 crore.
Scheduled for May 28, the auction will feature 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day T-Bills to address the government's short-term funding and liquidity necessities.
The central bank emphasized the use of a multiple price method, encouraging competitive bidding via the E-Kuber system, with payments due on May 29. This move follows the successful auction of government securities earlier in the week, highlighting strong investor demand for Indian sovereign debt.
