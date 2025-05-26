RBI Schedules Rs 19,000 Crore T-Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Interest

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled plans to conduct an auction for Government of India Treasury Bills (T-Bills) aimed at raising Rs 19,000 crore.

Scheduled for May 28, the auction will feature 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day T-Bills to address the government's short-term funding and liquidity necessities.

The central bank emphasized the use of a multiple price method, encouraging competitive bidding via the E-Kuber system, with payments due on May 29. This move follows the successful auction of government securities earlier in the week, highlighting strong investor demand for Indian sovereign debt.