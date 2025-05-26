Left Menu

France Strengthens Ties with Vietnam Through Aerospace and Defence Deals

France and Vietnam have reinforced their ties through a series of agreements during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Hanoi. Key deals involve the purchase of Airbus planes, defence collaboration, and space technology, amidst trade tensions with the United States and European concerns over Vietnam's economic concessions.

France and Vietnam have solidified their relationship with a series of agreements during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Hanoi. This visit marks the first by a French president to Vietnam in nearly a decade and is aimed at expanding France's influence in its former colony. Amidst U.S. tariff threats, the deal includes the purchase of 20 Airbus aircraft and collaboration on defence and space technology.

Diverse sectors were addressed, with agreements on nuclear energy, railways, and Sanofi vaccines. While 14 agreements were finalized, additional arrangements are anticipated. Macron's visit also emphasized support for freedom of navigation in the contested South China Sea, reinforcing ties between the two nations.

During talks, European officials have urged Vietnam to ensure that economic concessions to the U.S. do not compromise European interests, as Airbus remains the major supplier for Vietnam's aviation industry. The deals come at a crucial time, with Vietnam's economy heavily reliant on U.S. exports as it explores further significant purchases from Boeing.

