Arunachal Pradesh Secures Massive Investment Boost Through Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Arunachal Pradesh has secured investment proposals totaling Rs 6,357 crore through the signing of 16 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in New Delhi, according to an official statement. The MoUs cover important sectors such as agri-biofuel, afforestation, healthcare, education, information technology, tourism, and renewable energy.

The agreements were signed by the state Planning & Investment secretary with representatives from various companies. Notably, Agri-Biofuel Global Ltd is set to invest Rs 2,324 crore to convert agricultural waste into aviation and maritime fuel. Developer Group India Pvt Ltd committed Rs 1,760 crore for afforestation and carbon credit monetisation projects, with additional investments in bamboo plantations.

The summit also saw significant announcements with Industry titans Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Anil Agarwal pledging investments exceeding Rs 1.55 lakh crore for the North Eastern region. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who oversees the Planning & Investment portfolio, described the event as a transformational milestone for the state's development.

